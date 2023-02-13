"Namaskara Bengaluru": Smriti Mandhana ecstatic after being acquired by RCB for INR 3.4 crore

Cape Town [South Africa], February 13 (ANI): After being acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for INR 3.4 crore India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said she is excited to join RCB camp and don the red-gold team jeresy in the inaugural Women's Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore broke the bank for India vice-captain Mandhana and bought the stylish batter at a whopping sum of INR 3.40 crore, the highest bid at the auction so far.

The stylish opener led to a massive bidding war between two franchises, with both Mumbai Indians and RCB breaking the bank to sign the southpaw.



"We have been watching auction of men's. It is such a big moment for women to have an auction of this sort. The whole thing is exacting," Smriti Mandhana said in a video posted by Royal Challengers Bangalore on Twitter.

"RCB is an exciting franchise. They have a great fanbase. I am really excited to be part of RCB. Namaskara Bengaluru. Really excited to be waring the red colour of RCB. All the fans, keep supporting us, we will try and have a great tournament," Smriti Mandhana said.

The opener had a bid at her base price INR 50 lakh. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians were in an intense battle for India's T20I vice-captain in the end RCB secured the services of Mandhana.

One of the finest women's cricketers who can make any stadium come alive with the willow as much as she does with her looks, Smriti Madhana never tries to overhit the ball; instead, she just extends her body forward and caresses the ball while maintaining her shape. The southpaw produces stunning strokes, which are a testament to her characteristic flair and style. She is one of the top batters in the world because of her skill in playing both pace and spin.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players. The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13. (ANI)