Namibia replaces Zimbabwe in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019

Dubai [UAE], Aug 6 (ANI): Namibia will be competing in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 as the side has replaced Zimbabwe which was suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The tournament will be played in Scotland later this month and the hosts join the likes of Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, Papa New Guinea, Thailand and USA in the tournament.

The teams would be competing for the two remaining spots at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

Namibia have entered the frame as they achieved the finishing spot in the Africa regional pathway having lost the final of the women's African Qualifier to Zimbabwe.

The team's participation now maintains the balance of regional representation in the global qualifying events.

In the men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Nigeria will take the 14th and final spot in place of suspended Zimbabwe when the event gets underway in the UAE in October.

Nigeria along with Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Kenya, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Singapore and two teams from the Americas will play at the final due to be held later this month.

Nigeria achieved the third spot in the Africa Men's Final and as a result they became the third African team in the global qualifier along with Kenya and Namibia, again retaining the regional representation for the event. (ANI)

