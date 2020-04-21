Nandre Burger eager to deliver in 2021 season

Cape Town [South Africa], April 21 (ANI): South African franchise cricket team, Cape Cobras' pacer Nandre Burger is eager to prove himself when the cricket action eventually gets underway in the 2020/2021 season.

The left-arm fast bowler, who was signed by the Cobras at the start of last season, was elated after joining the franchise but regretted not being able to deliver match-winning performances.

"My high for the season was, making my debut against my old team (Lions). For me another high was getting to represent the Cobras and becoming a part of the culture," Sport24.co.za quoted Burger as saying.

"My low obviously would be that we didn't perform too well last season. I am disappointed that I couldn't provide or perform in match-winning performances more often, I feel that I had a below-standard goal setting season," he added.

The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus in South Africa brought a premature end to the domestic season. The players are now finding creative ways to keep their fitness levels up.

Sherman (Baatjes, Cobras strength and conditioning coach) has given us a program to do, obviously it's a bit difficult because I don't have weights or a treadmill or anything like that," said Burger.

"So I rely on using water bottles as weights and a rubber band and using household equipment to gym with trying to make the most of the limited resources I do have," he added.

The 24-year-old bowler has taken 91 wickets with an average of 26.72 in first-class cricket. (ANI)

