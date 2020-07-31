Napoli sign striker Victor Osimhen from Lille

Naples [Italy], July 31 (ANI): Napoli have signed Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Lille, the Serie A side confirmed on Friday.

The striker, who scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in the 2019-20 season, moves to Naples in a deal reported to be worth 50 million euros, Goal.com reported.

Osimhen came through the youth ranks at Ultimate Strikers Academy in Lagos and turned professional shortly after his 18th birthday when he joined Wolfsburg.

He spent the 2017/18 season in Germany before moving to Charleroi on loan the following year. He was an instant success in the Jupiler Pro League, netting 20 goals in 36 appearances.

Lille snapped him up in the summer of 2019 and he went on to play 38 times for the French side, bagging 18 goals in the process.

Osimhen helped Nigeria win the U17 World Cup in 2015 as he finished as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals. He made his Nigeria debut in June 2017 and so far has 10 caps and four goals to his name. (ANI)

