Naseem Shah among six additional players called for Pakistan Test camp

Lahore [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors, as part of their strategy to keep all the leading performers involved in the system, on Saturday invited six additional players to participate in the training camp for the Test players ahead of the Zimbabwe series.

These six players who have been invited beginning April 10 at the Gaddafi Stadium are Irfan Ullah Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab), Rohail Nazir (Northern), Sameen Gul (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Taj Wali (Balochistan), Waqas Maqsood (Central Punjab), informed PCB in a media statement.

In the training camp held prior to the side's departure for Johannesburg, the selectors had invited seven additional players so that the coaches would work on their development.



Separately, a high-performance training camp for 25 players not involved in the Pakistan Super League 6, was held at the National High-Performance Centre but it had to be closed due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Test players' camp will run under a bio-secure environment from April 11-20 before the 11 players will depart for Harare on April 21 to join other members of the side. The two Tests between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played in Harare from April 29- May 3 and May 7-11.

Harare-bound Test players to attend camp are Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Saud Shakeel (Sindh, subject to fitness), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Tabish Khan (Sindh) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab). (ANI)

