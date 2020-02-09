Naseem Shah becomes youngest bowler to scalp hat-trick in Test

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Feb 9 (ANI): Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah on Sunday became the youngest bowler in the history of Test cricket to bag a hat-trick.

Shah achieved the feat, playing in his fourth Test, against Bangladesh on the third day of the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The 16-year-old dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto (37), Taijul Islam (0), and Mahmudullah (0) in the successive deliveries. He became the first bowler to scalp hat-trick for Pakistan in Tests since Mohammad Sami achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in 2002.

In December, Shah became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Tests. Shah returned with the figure of 4-26 in his 8.2 overs. His spell put the hosts in a dominating position. At the end of play on day three, Bangladesh were at 126/6, trailing by 86 runs.

Skipper Miminul Haque and Liton Das are unbeaten on the crease at 37 and 0 respectively. (ANI)

