Naseem Shah with Waqar Younis (Photo/ Pakistan Cricket Twitter)
Naseem Shah with Waqar Younis (Photo/ Pakistan Cricket Twitter)

Naseem Shah becomes youngest Test cricketer to debut in Australia

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:49 IST

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Naseen Shah on Thursday became the youngest Test cricketer to make his debut in Australia and the ninth youngest debutant in the history of longest format for the game.
The 15-year and 279 days old right-arm seamer broke the record of former home captain Ian Craig as the youngest Test debutant on Australian soil.
Craig made his debut as a 17-year-old against South Africa in 1953, scoring a half-century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Interestingly, Shah has played only seven first-class matches in which he took 27 wickets. He received his test cap from bowling coach Waqar Younis.
Australia outclassed Pakistan in the three-match T20I series 2-0 after the first match was abandoned due to rain.
The first match of Pakistan's two-match Test series against Australia is being played at The Gabba.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. At the time of filing this story, they were 77/3 in 38.3 overs.
Pakistan playing XI: Shan Masood, Azhar Ali (capt), Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Imran Khan.
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

