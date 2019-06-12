Natalie Sciver continues to lead Surrey Stars

England all-rounder Natalie Sciver
ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:34 IST

London [UK], Jun 12 (ANI): England all-rounder Natalie Sciver will continue to lead the defending champions Surrey Stars in the fourth and final edition of the Kia Super League (KSL).
Sciver will be joined by her fellow national teammates Sarah Taylor, Laura Marsh and Bryony Smith. However, Sophia Dunkley, who has played for Surrey in all three previous editions, has been moved to Lancashire Thunder by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
Mady Villiers and Amy Gordon, who are both part of the England Women's Academy, will return to play for head coach Richard Bedbrook's side as well as Surrey Women wicket-keeper Rhianna Southby, who is part of England's training squad. The current county players in the squad are Surrey Women captain Hannah Jones, Aylish Cranstone, Eva Gray and Grace Gibbs.
Following are the 11 of the 15 players named by Surrey, with three overseas players and one county player to be announced in due course: Natalie Sciver (c), Aylish Cranstone, Grace Gibbs, Amy Gordon, Eva Gray, Hannah Jones, Laura Marsh, Bryony Smith, Rhianna Southby, Sarah Taylor, Mady Villiers.
The 2019 KSL, which will be replaced by the Hundred from 2020, will start on August 6 and will see six teams - Lancashire Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, Western Storm, Surrey Stars, Yorkshire Diamonds, Southern Vipers - playing each other twice in a league format.
The top three teams qualify for finals day on September 1, with the second and third-placed sides competing for the chance to face the first-placed league winners in the final. Southern Vipers, Western Storm, and Surrey Stars have won the tournament once each in 2016, 2017, 2018, respectively. (ANI)

