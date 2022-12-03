Nathan Lyon overtakes Dale Steyn in all-time Test wicket-takers list

Perth [Australia], December 3 (ANI): After his performance against the Windies in Perth's first innings, off-spinner Nathan Lyon moved up to ninth place on the list of all-time Test wicket-takers.

The South African legend Dale Steyn's record of 439 Test victories has been surpassed by the talented off-spinner who now has 440 wickets. Lyon took the wicket of Jason Holder to tie Steyn for tenth place in Test wickets before removing Kemar Roach toward the close of the West Indies innings.

In order to surpass fellow off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is certain to play against Bangladesh in the Test match beginning on December 14, Lyon now needs three more wickets.\

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan is at the top of the list with 800 scalps to his name from 133 matches.



Spin wizard Shane Warne is placed second on the list with 708 wickets from 145 matches.

England pacer James Anderson, who is still playing is third with 667 from 176 matches, India's Anil Kumble is fourth with 619 wickets while Stuart Broad is fifth with 566 from 159 games.

Australia dictated the day as the bowlers dismissed the West Indies for 283, ending their innings. Before Josh Hazlewood provided Australia with the crucial breakthrough, debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul reached fifty.

Holder, Shamarh Brooks, and Jermaine Blackwood all had starts but could not turn them into significant scores. With the second new ball, Australia bowled an 18-over period, resulting in six wickets for the Windies.

Australia had the chance to force the follow-on with a lead of 315 runs after the first innings but instead decided to bat again. Usman Khawaja suffered a rare defeat, but David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne led Australia to stumps at 29/1 and a 344-run lead. (ANI)

