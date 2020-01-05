Nathan Lyon records his first-five wicket haul at SCG

Sydney [Australia], Jan 5 (ANI): Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Sunday scripted his first-five wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

He achieved the feat on day three of the ongoing third Test between Australia and New Zealand.

Lyon dismissed Tom Blundell (49), Jeet Raval (31), William Somerville (0), Neil Wagner (0) and Matt Henry (3) on day three to complete his five-wicket haul.

This is the Australian off spinner's 17th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game.

Lyon's efforts helped Australia to bundled out New Zealand for 251 runs in the first innings and this gave the hosts a lead of 203 runs.

Apart from Lyon, Pat Cummins scalped three wickets for Australia.

In the first innings, Australia had scored 454 runs with the help of Marnus Labuschagne's maiden double ton. (ANI)

