Nathan Lyon's county stint with Hampshire called off

Hampshire [UK], April 10 (ANI): Australian spinner Nathan Lyon will not be playing for England's county Hampshire after a mutual decision was made between him and the club to cancel his contract due to coronavirus pandemic.

The England Cricket Board has already announced that the domestic season would not be starting before May 28 due to COVID-19.

"These are obviously very uncertain and challenging times, and it's clear the issues cricket currently faces will contribute to the way in which counties are able to operate and prepare for this season. As a result of this and following conversations with Nathan and his management, it was mutually agreed that he would no longer join us this season," Giles White, Director Of Cricket, Hampshire said in an official statement.

"I would like to thank Nathan and his representatives for their complete understanding and agreement and we hope to welcome him to the club next season," he added.

Lyon is Australia's third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game as he has total 390 wickets in Test cricket.

He was slated to play a major juncture of county cricket for Hampshire, but the COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the plans.

Lyon was last seen in action in the Big Bash League for Sydney Sixers. (ANI)

