Nathan Lyon's return to BBL delayed due to injury

London [UK], Jan 8 (ANI): Australian spinner Nathan Lyon's return to the Big Bash League (BBL) has been delayed due to his thumb injury.

The spinner had split his right thumb after dropping a return catch off New Zealand's Glenn Phillips in the first innings of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), ESPN Cricinfo reported.

"I pride myself on my fielding, especially the fielding off my own bowling. I know how hard it is to take Test wickets and when you're dropping catches off your own bowling it doesn't sit really well with you," Lyon had said during the match.

Lyon is now set to miss BBL matches against the Adelaide Strikers, the Melbourne Stars and the Hobart Hurricanes. Now, he will be eyeing to make a return for Sydney Sixers for the match against the Sydney Thunder on January 18.

The 32-year-old had taken a ten-wicket haul in the third Test, to help Australia white-wash Kiwis in the three-match series.

In the match against New Zealand,Lyon surpassed England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham in the list for leading wicket-takers in the longest format of the game.

Now, Lyon has taken a five-wicket haul against all major Test-playing nations. (ANI)

