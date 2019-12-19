Navdeep Saini replaces injured Deepak Chahar for 3rd ODI against West Indies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) Dec 19 (ANI): Pacer Navdeep Saini replaced injured Deepak Chahar in the India squad for the third match against West Indies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Saini as a replacement for the injured Chahar.

Chahar felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday. The BCCI medical team examined him and suggested that he needed some rest to recover fully. He has been thus ruled out of the final ODI.

Chahar bowled seven overs and gave away 44 runs without getting any wicket in the second ODI.

India won the second ODI against Windies by 107 runs and levelled the series 1-1 at Vizag on Wednesday. The visitors comfortably won the first ODI by eight wickets in Chennai.

India's squad for the third ODI is Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Navdeep Saini.

The decider will be played at Barabati Stadium in Odhisa on Sunday, December 22. (ANI)

