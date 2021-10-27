Naveen-ul-Haq to return for Leicestershire for 2022 season

Leicester [UK], October 27 (ANI): Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq will return for English county Leicestershire for the 2022 season.

Naveen-ul-Haq set record after record for the Running Foxes in their 2021 T20 campaign, and the club is delighted to announce his return for the upcoming 2022 season.

After leading the Leicestershire Foxes', and the competition's wicket-taking charts with a total of 26 coming at an average of 17.57, the Afghan pace bowler set the competition alight in his first taste of Blast cricket.



Upon re-signing for County, Naveen in an official release said: "I am delighted to be returning to the Uptonsteel County Ground. It was an easy decision when I was told that the club was keen on re-signing me for the 2022 season."

"There was interest from a few other counties, but I enjoyed my time in Leicestershire last season and felt at home here so much, with special thanks to Paul [Nixon]. The 2021 campaign was successful personally for me, but I hope that in 2022 I can help the team reach Finals Day," he added.

Naveen began the campaign with the wicket of Danny Lamb in the 2021 season opener away at Lancashire. The 22-year-old went on to take a wicket in every Blast fixture that season including high-profile scalps of Jonny Bairstow, David Willey, Pieter Malan, Samit Patel, Ben Stokes and Cameron Bancroft.

His best figures for Leicestershire came against Derbyshire Falcons at the Uptonsteel County Ground after claiming the three wickets of Harry Came, Billy Godleman and Fynn Hudson-Prentice for 26 runs.

He also made headlines with the bat after scoring back-to-back boundaries in the final over against Notts Outlaws at the Uptonsteel County Ground, in a fixture where the Foxes ran out winners by two wickets. (ANI)

