New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): National Cricket Academy (NCA) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Toofan Ghosh on Thursday resigned from the post citing personal reason.
After being asked on the decision by ANI, Ghosh said he does not want to comment on it. (ANI)
NCA COO Toofan Ghosh resigns citing personal reason
ANI | Updated: Dec 12, 2019 13:19 IST
