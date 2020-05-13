Need more bowlers in ICC to maintain balance between bat and ball: Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons that more bowlers need to be a part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to keep the balance between bat and ball.

The spinner suggested that the game is increasingly moving towards the batsmen and the bowlers need something going in their favour.

"Such a bad rule this is..need few bowlers in @ICC to keep the balance right between bat and ball.. and games become more competitive when the team scores 260/270 nowadays everyone scorning 320/30 plus and getting chased as well often," Harbhajan tweeted.

ICC.JPG" alt="" class="img-responsive">

The ICC had posted a photo of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar on their official handle.

Replying to that picture, both Tendulkar and Ganguly had hinted that they would have scored more runs if they just had to deal with four fielders outside the ring and had to face 2 new balls.

Currently, there are severe speculations over what will happen regarding applying saliva on the ball to make the cricket ball shine.

There have been reports that the ICC could look to ban applying saliva as an aftermath of the coronavirus.

Harbhajan has represented India in 103 Tests, and has managed to take 417 wickets at an average of 32.46.

He would have been in action for Chennai Super Kings if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

