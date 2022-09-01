Need to improve our death bowling: Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan after defeat against India

Dubai [UAE], September 1 (ANI): Following the 40 runs defeat against India in Asia Cup 2022, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan said that they need to improve their bowling performance in the death overs of the match for their upcoming clash.

Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 68*, Virat Kohli's 59* and Ravindra Jadeja's quick fielding helped India secure direct qualification to the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after beating Hong Kong by 40 runs here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

India outplayed Hong Kong in all departments and also became the second team to qualify for the Super four.

"We bowled well till the 13 overs. We restricted them and we need to work on our death bowling. The mindset is that we enjoy our game. It was a slow wicket. Spin bowlers could not bowl well in death overs and we need to work on that," Khan said in a post-match press conference.

Praising the star duo of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, he said, "Suryakumar Yadav batted really well. The Way Suryakumar played he did not allow us to make a comeback in the last 6-7 overs. Virat Kohli is coming back into form I guess. The way he has played shows that he is coming back into form."



Talking about the team, Khan said that they need good facilities and as a member of the associate nation Hong Kong needs to play more matches.

"I think we have a very good structure. We do not have great facilities. As an associate nation, we need to play more matches. We need to improve our death bowling when we play Pakistan in the next match," he added.

Coming to the match, chasing a target of 193, Hong Kong were at three wickets loss. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got the all-important wicket of Babar Hayat, who was smashing Indian bowler to keep Hong Kong alive in the match. Jadeja then ended Nizakat Khan's stint with a direct hit on stumps.

Arshdeep Singh gave India a big breakthrough as he dismissed opener Yasim Murtaza. In the last overs, Hong Kong tried to make a comeback in the game through Zeeshan Ali, who was in red-hot form and slammed many big shots but it was too late as India already clinched the match by 40 runs as well as the Super Four spot in the tournament.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav starred for India with the bat as teh Men in Blue posted a total of 192/2 against Hong Kong in an Asia Cup Group A match. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 59 off 44 balls and Suryakumar slammed 68 not out off 26 and the duo stitched an unbeaten 98 runs to rescue India, who were down to 94 for two under 15 overs. (ANI)

