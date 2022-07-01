'Need to work on partnerships', feels Ind skipper Harmanpreet after win over SL

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], July 1 (ANI): After defeating Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has said that her team needs to work on their partnerships.

Team India defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series e at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Friday.

For Women in Blue, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma played knocks of 44 and 35 respectively as the team chased the 172-run target with 12 overs still to go.

"Enjoying myself. When you keep getting runs, you feel you are in good form. We need to work on the partnerships. We will look to do well," said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation.

"I love to give chances. Harleen bowled well. So did Shafali. Would hope they do well in future as well. The Lankan bowlers didn't give us easy runs," she added.



Earlier, fiery knocks by Hasini Perera (37) and Nilakshi de Silva (46) went in vain as brilliant bowling by Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma bundled out Sri Lanka on a modest total of 171.

For Sri Lanka, Hasini Perera and Nilakshi de Silva were the highest scorers. For visitors, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma bagged three wickets respectively while Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Pooja Vastrakar scalped one wicket each.

Chasing a total of 172, India had a decent start as their score read 37/2 after the first 10 overs in the match.

Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia fell early, but Shafali Verma kept things ticking over alongside Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian captain and Harleen Deol put on a crucial 62-run partnership after the fall of Shafali, racking up the runs at a fast clip.

Inoka Ranaweera claimed Kaur for a well-paced 44 and picked up Deol shortly after for 34. With just 34 needed to win and four wickets remaining, the Lankan spinner claimed her fourth wicket, that of Richa Ghosh.

With 12 overs remaining, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar maintained their composure to see the innings through. (ANI)

