Neesham undergoes surgery for compound dislocation on left ring finger

Wellington [New Zealand], January 17 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has undergone surgery for a compound dislocation on his left ring finger on Saturday.

Neesham has been put in a splint and he will be reviewed by a hand specialist in a week. He is expected to return to action for the back end of the ongoing Super Smash tournament, where Wellington are currently leading the table.

"He underwent surgery on Saturday night and has been put in a splint. It will be reviewed by a hand specialist in a week, with the aim to be available for the back end of the @SuperSmashNZ," Cricket Wellington tweeted.



Neesham has played five matches for Wellington, scoring 65 runs and taking eight wickets - the joint-most - at an average of 16.25.

Neesham played Saturday's Super Smash match against Canterbury, top-scoring with 49 to lead Wellington to 154 for 7. However, he was unable to close out the match with the ball, conceding 30 runs from 3.4 overs as Wellington suffered their first loss of the season.

The all-rounder last featured for New Zealand in the T20I series against Pakistan in December last year. (ANI)

