Nepal skipper Gyanendra Malla among three cricketers to test positive for coronavirus

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 26 (ANI): Nepal skipper Gyanendra Malla, along with batsman Rohit Paudel and vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee have all tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive results were announced by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CNA) ahead of the start of a national team training camp in Kathmandu.

"Covid-19 Test prior to the national cricket team's close camp starting November 26, 2020. Following Players and staff have been tested positive- Gyanendra Malla, Vice-Captain - Dipendra Singh Airee, Player - Rohit Kumar Poudel," CNA tweeted.





The Nepal skipper is asymptomatic and has quarantined himself for the next few days.

"No symptoms have been experienced so far and I am absolutely fit," ESPNcricinfo quoted Malla as saying.

"However, to control further transmission and for my self-recovery, I have self-quarantined until next few days," he added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nepal has not played any ODIs since February after hosting Cricket World Cup ODI League Two tri-series ODIs against Oman and the USA. (ANI)

