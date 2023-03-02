Nepal's rape-accused star cricketer flies UAE for games, gets replaced after fellow player sustains injury during training

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 1 (ANI): Soon after getting clearance from Supreme Court to travel abroad, Nepal's rape-accused star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has flown to UAE for tri-nation series.

Under investigation for raping a minor, Lamichhane replaced Shyam Dhakal who as per the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) officials sustained injuries during training.

Taking place of Dhakal, the rape-accused star cricketer flew to UAE at 3 PM (Local Time) on Wednesday to play the triangular series.

"Sandeep has already flown to UAE at 3 o'clock. We have sent him with the approval of the ICC," CAN Acting Secretary Durgaraj Pathak confirmed ANI.

The Himalayan nation is competing against the home team UAE on Thursday. Earlier, the Supreme Court, in its Monday verdict, ordered that Sandeep should not be detained again and allowed him to go abroad.

The ICC World Cup League-2 involving the UAE, Papua New Guinea and Nepal starts



from Thursday.

Saroj Krishna Ghimire, lawyer of the rape-accused cricketer said, "The court procedures were over by around 1 o'clock. Then Sandeep went to the airport. A CAN member has also gone with him. Sandeep will play tomorrow's match."

Lamichhane could not go along with the team on Saturday as a Patan High Court order had restricted him from travelling outside the country while releasing him from judicial custody on a bail of Rs 2 million.

But, on Monday, a joint bench of Supreme Court Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Kumar Chudal upheld the Patan High Court's bail order and allowed Lamichhane to go abroad to play the match.

Earlier, the Patan High Court had ordered that he be released on bail with strict conditions. The public prosecutor's office appealed to the Supreme Court against the High Court's order.

After the Patan court banned him from going abroad, Sandeep also appealed to the Supreme Court and got permission to go abroad.

Nepal defeated Papua New Guinea in a match in the series yesterday. Out of eight matches of the ICC World Cup League-2, the remaining four matches will be played in Nepal. (ANI)

