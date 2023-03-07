Netherlands announce squad for Zimbabwe, South Africa ODIs, Roelof van der Merwe makes comeback

Dubai [UAE], March 7 (ANI): Netherlands have announced squads for their ODI tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa, with vital Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) points on the line.

The Netherlands welcome back spinner Roelof van der Merwe in the mix, with the squad being led by Scott Edwards. The spinner last featured for the Netherlands in an ODI in November 2021.

The Netherlands also announced that former South Africa and Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo would be a part of the coaching setup for the tours.

He will be joined by former South African international Heino Kuhn. Head coach Ryan Cook will be missing from the tours and will be replaced by Ryan van Niekerk.

Netherlands will also welcome back key players like Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, and Fred Klaassen, who all missed their last ODI assignment against Pakistan.



Colin Ackermann, Brandon Glover and Bas de Leede will not be available for the series against South Africa, while Aryan Dutt and Wesley Barresi will miss the tour of Zimbabwe.

The Netherlands will first visit Zimbabwe to play three ODIs between 21 and 25 March in Harare.

The action will then move to South Africa with the two matches taking place in Benoni and Johannesburg respectively on 31 March and 2 April.

The matches will be of vital importance with the Netherlands at the bottom of the table, Zimbabwe currently on 12th, and South Africa placed at 9th on the ICC CWCSL standings.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Colin Ackermann, Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Brandon Glover, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd and Vikramjit Singh. (ANI)

