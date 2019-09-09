Netherlands Cricket logo
Netherlands Cricket logo

Netherlands announces squad for T20 World Cup Qualifier, tri-nation series

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 17:52 IST

Nieuwegein [Netherlands], Sept 9 (ANI): Netherlands head coach Ryan Campbell on Monday announced the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier and the tri-nation series against Ireland and Scotland.
The ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier is scheduled from October 18 to November 2 in the UAE. The team will travel to Oman for a 5-nation T20I series prior to the Qualifier. Oman will host the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Ireland and Nepal from October 5 to 10.
"This has been by far the hardest squad we ever had to pick due to the ever-increasing depth in the talent we have in Dutch cricket. We purposely played a lot of cricket this year without our county players to give all our youngsters an opportunity to push their case," Campbell said in a press release.
"For this reason, it's extremely pleasing to see young Philippe Boissevain and Tonny Staal be selected for their first-ever major tournament. I believe with the experience of Ryan ten Doeschate, Colin Ackermann and Roelof van der Merwe, as well as our captain Pieter Seelaar, we have got the right blend of experience and youth," he added.
Seelaar noted, "It's exciting to see our youngsters progressing into the national team due to their performances during the season. The variety of players in this selection allows us to play with different combinations suiting the conditions we will face in the UAE."
He said, "I genuinely believe that with this squad we've got the optimal opportunity to top our group and qualify directly, and ultimately to go on winning the tournament, which is our goal from the outset. We're looking forward to meet all the challenges that come our way."
Squad for ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier: Pieter Seelaar (c), Philippe Boissevain, Roelof van der Merwe, Tobias Visee, Scott Edwards (wk), Colin Ackermann, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan ten Doeschate, Fred Klaassen, Tonny Staal, Brandon Glover, Max O'Dowd, Ben Cooper, Shane Snater, and Timm van der Gugten.
In preparation of the T20 World Cup qualifying event, the team will play a tri-nation tournament in Dublin against Ireland and Scotland from September 15 to 20. This tour will mark Vikram Singh's debut for the national team. Clayton Floyd and Bas de Leede have also been called up.
Squad for tri-nation T20I series: Pieter Seelaar (c), Philippe Boissevain, Vikram Singh, Tobias Visee, Scott Edwards (wk), Clayton Floyd, Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, Fred Klaassen, Tonny Staal, Brandon Glover, Max O'Dowd, Ben Cooper, and Shane Snater. (ANI)

iocl