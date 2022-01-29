Netherlands' Ben Cooper announces retirement from international cricket aged 29

Amsterdam [Netherlands], January 29 (ANI): Netherlands batter Ben Cooper on Saturday announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 29.

The left-hand batter has featured in 70 international matches for the Netherlands, since making his debut back in 2013 against Canada in an ODI match.

"Today, I announce my retirement from international cricket," Cooper posted on Twitter. "It has been an absolute honour and privilege to don the oranges and represent the Netherlands for the last eight years.



"It's been a time filled with amazing highs, special moments and tough lows. There's nothing I would change about it and will look back at my time with very fond memories."





"@kncbcricket thank you for the opportunity to live out a childhood dream. To my Netherlands teammates and coaches (past and present) I thank you all for the amazing memories and couldn't ask for better people to share the field and change rooms with. I have no doubt the current squad and talent coming through will continue to achieve great things for Dutch cricket," he added.

Cooper who is the Netherlands' top run-scorer for the country in the shortest format of the game has scored 1,239 runs from 58 T20I matches. His average in T20Is is 28.16 and has a strike rate of 124.77.

In ODIs, Cooper featured in 13 matches and scored 187 runs with an average of 18.7 and a strike rate of 90.4.

His last game was at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, where the Netherlands failed to qualify for the Super 12s last year. (ANI)

