Netherlands defeat UAE, secure T20 World Cup spot

Dubai [UAE], Oct 29 (ANI): Netherlands booked their spot in the T20 World Cup after defeating UAE in the qualifiers here on Tuesday.

The Netherlands secured a massive eight-wicket win in the match.

After opting to bat first, UAE utterly failed to put up a big total on the scoreboard as they only managed to score 80 runs from 20 overs.

Netherlands' Brandon Glover performed brilliantly with the ball as he took four wickets and gave away only 12 runs from his four overs.

After restricting UAE on a small total, Netherlands chased the target easily with 29 balls remaining. (ANI)

