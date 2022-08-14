Netherlands name 15-member squad for ODI series against Pakistan

Amsterdam [Netherlands], August 14 (ANI): The Netherlands on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan at home.

Pakistan arrived in the Netherlands on Saturday and will play three ODIs from August 16, 18 and 21. All three matches will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam.

This series forms part of the ICC ODI Super League and the teams will have the opportunity to secure points to be one of the top seven teams, excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.



The crucial Super League series will commence in Rotterdam on Tuesday, with the Netherlands handing a recall to experienced wicketkeeper-batter Wesley Barresi at the age of 38.

Baressi last represented the Netherlands in international cricket in June 2019 but earns a call-up with a host of first-choice players away in England participating in The Hundred.

Young all-rounder Arnav Jain received his maiden place in a senior Netherlands squad, while Scott Edwards will lead the side for the whole series following the recent retirement of Pieter Seelaar.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O'Dowd and Vikram Singh. (ANI)

