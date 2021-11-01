Netherlands' Robine Rijke allowed to resume bowling in international cricket

Dubai [UAE], November 1 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that following remedial work and re-assessment, the bowling action of Netherlands bowler Robine Rijke has been found to be legal, and she can resume bowling in international cricket.

Rijke was suspended from bowling after being reported during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2018, which was held in the Netherlands.



"An Expert Panel studied video footage of Rijke's remodelled bowling action, and concluded that the amount of elbow extension was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations," ICC said in a statement.

ICC also said Match Officials may still report Rijke's bowling action if they believe she is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the reassessment.

"To assist the Match Officials, they will be provided with the report and video footage of the bowler's legal bowling action," read the statement. (ANI)

