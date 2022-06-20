Netherlands skipper Pieter Seelaar announces international retirement due to back injury

Amstelveen [Netherlands], June 20 (ANI): After missing out the second ODI match against England, Netherlands skipper and batter Pieter Seelaar on Sunday announced his international retirement, citing persistent back problems.

The 34-year-old made his debut for the Netherlands team in 2005, eventually taking over from Peter Borren in the leadership role in 2018.

Starting his career as solely a left-arm orthodox spinner, Seelaar's batting became more vital for the side, and he moved up the batting order as a result.

"Since 2020 my back problems got worse to such an extent that - much to my regret - I am no longer able to give everything I've got," said Seelaar in a statement.

Seelaar played 57 ODIs and 77 T20Is for the Netherlands, taking over 100 wickets across the two formats. Known for stifling opponents with crafty angles and subtle changes, the canny spinner kept his ODI economy to just 4.67 and T20I economy at 6.83.

Seelaar was part of the team that famously ran over England both at Lord's in the opening match of the T20 World Cup in 2009, and in Bangladesh in the same tournament five years later.

Seelaar claimed four-wicket hauls in both international white-ball formats, though his best achievement with the bat came in red-ball cricket, making 138 not out against Hong Kong in the ICC Intercontinental Cup. Seelaar and Ben Cooper added 288 runs for the sixth wicket, a record partnership in the competition.

High-Performance Manager of the Dutch cricket governing body Roland Lefebvre led the tributes for the legend of Dutch cricket.

"Pieter's input has been priceless, first as a player and later also as a captain. His management style is open, honest and transparent, which has always been appreciated by the players," Lefebvre said.

"He can look back upon a wonderful international career which unfortunately comes to an untimely end. We wish him the very best for the future," he added.

Wicketkeeper-batter Scott Edwards, who was Netherlands stand-in skipper during the second ODI, has been appointed as the new Dutch captain.

Coming to the second ODI, England defeated Netherlands by six wickets in a rain-curtailed match. The match was reduced to 41 overs per side, and the Dutch scored 235 runs.

Chaing 236, England easily stood better than Netherlands as they reached the target in just 36.1 overs and at a loss of only four wickets. (ANI)