Australia batsman Steve Smith
Netizens hail Steve Smith after his double century against England

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The world number one Test batsman Steve Smith cannot stop scoring runs and in the latest, he scored a double century against England on the second day of the fourth Test in the ongoing Ashes.
With this feat, he became only the second Australian to register two double centuries in England. He also became the second-fastest batsman to register 26 Test centuries.
As soon as Smith reached the milestone, many cricket stars took to Twitter to congratulate the player.
"COMPLICATED TECHNIQUE but an ORGANIZED MINDSET is what sets @stevesmith49 apart. Incredible comeback! #ENGvsAUS," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"A pleasure to watch .. Hate saying that about an Aussie but you can only admire a player with so much skill, discipline, concentration & ridiculous hand-eye coordination !!! @stevesmith49 you are a Freak .. #Ashes #200," former England skipper Michael Vaughan tweeted.

"Steve Smith keeps raising his own bar. Just when you think you've seen it all he goes to another level. Amazing hand/eye coordination compliments enormous mental strength and hunger for runs. #freakish," former Australia batsman Mark Waugh tweeted.

"Steve Smith. Unreal. That is all. #Ashes #doneitagain," Australia women's cricketer Megan Schutt tweeted.

Some fans also took to the platform to express their awe over Smith's accomplishment, while some were seen comparing the cricketer to India skipper Virat Kohli.
"Was booed by English crowd at the start of #Ashes2019, the same crowd gave Steve Smith a standing ovation when he scored a magnificent double-ton. 3rd doubleton,140+ avg in last 12 innings. When life gives you haters, turn them into fans by replying with your performance #SteveSmith," one fan tweeted.

"Steve Smith is now the leading test run-scorer for this calendar year, despite missing 7 months. #SteveSmith #Ashes #Ashes19," another fan commented.

"Kohli took 20 innings to get Top place after Smith ban. Smith took 3 innings to get back his spot that too he didn't play tests for a year. Domination level #stevesmith," one Twitter user pointed out.

"Kohli keep pushing his ODI average, Smith keeps pushing his test average," one Twitter user wrote.

Smith had missed one year of international cricket as he faced a ban for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 against South Africa.
He scored centuries in both innings of the first Test of the ongoing Ashes and this helped the side in recording a victory.
In the second Test, Smith was hit by a bouncer bowled by Jofra Archer and he was later ruled out of the match and the third Test due to delayed concussion.
With the double century scored by Smith, Australia has reached a dominant position in the fourth Test.
Australia declared their innings at 494/8 and they were able to scalp one wicket of England before the close of play on day two.
Joe Denly was sent back to the pavilion by Pat Cummins restricting England to 23/1 at stumps on day two.
Rory Burns and Craig Overton will come out as the overnight batsmen on day three. (ANI)

iocl