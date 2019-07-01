England opening batsman Jonny Bairstow
England opening batsman Jonny Bairstow

Never said public isn't behind us, says Jonny Bairstow

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 01:48 IST

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): After facing backlash over his comment that 'fans want us to fail', England opening batsman Jonny Bairstow said, 'the past week was a difficult one.' He also clarified that at no point he had said that public isn't behind the England cricket team.
His remarks come after England's 31-run win over India in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. "It was a difficult week for me. At no point, I said that the public isn't behind us and the interview was taken with six-eight journalists around. But that's part and parcel of it, you cannot change anything," Bairstow told reporters.
Bairstow even said that the game against India was a crucial one for England as their semi-final chances depended on this particular match.
"It was obvious that we had not played our best cricket last week. This match was crucial for our semi-final chances. The application everyone showed in the match was wonderful and the team effort was truly outstanding," Bairstow added.
The opening batsman who registered his first World Cup century as he played a knock of 111 runs said that on the Edgbaston wicket it was not easy to face seam bowlers and added that there was no deliberate move to attack the Indian spinners.
"It was a difficult start. It was difficult to face seam on that wicket. The way we played against spin was wonderful. We did not deliberately try to hit the spinners around the park. At the end of the day you have to enjoy playing cricket," Bairstow said.
In the match between India and England, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. England went on to post a challenging score of 337 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted fifty overs.
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave England solid base at the top as they stitched together a partnership of 160 runs. Roy was dismissed for 66 whereas Bairstow went on to score a century.
Bairstow was sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 111 runs, but Ben Stokes played a 79-run innings to propel England to more than 330 runs.
Chasing 338, India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma registered his third century in the ongoing tournament. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also registered a half-century, becoming the first skipper to register five consecutive fifties in the World Cup.
But India fell short by 31 runs in the end. This win has enabled England to reach the fourth spot in the tournament standings.
England will next face New Zealand on July 3. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 01:45 IST

You have to accept that other side played better, says Virat Kohli

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): After suffering their first defeat in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Sunday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that no one likes to lose matches, but sometimes credit needs to be given to the opponent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 01:17 IST

Delighted with the win against India, says Eoin Morgan

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): After handing India their first defeat in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup by 31 runs on Sunday, England skipper Eoin Morgan said he is delighted with this result as it has come against a quality side.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 01:17 IST

We made it clear that Shankar will be our number four batsman,...

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): After losing their first match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against England by 31 runs on Sunday, India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma said that the number four batsman issue is not a big one and went on to say that the team made it clear that Vijay Shankar

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 00:16 IST

CWC'19: Dhoni's batting towards end leaves Twitterati perplexed

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): India were handed their first defeat in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as the side lost to England by 31 runs on Sunday at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 23:14 IST

CWC'19: India lose to England by 31 runs

Birmingham [UK], June 30 (ANI): England handed India their first defeat in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they defeated Men in Blue by 31 runs here at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:57 IST

Right decision to not include AB de Villiers in team, says Jonty Rhodes

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): The decision taken by Cricket South Africa to not include AB de Villiers in the World Cup was right, said former Proteas cricketer Jonty Rhodes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 22:09 IST

Rohit Sharma becomes first batsman to register three centuries in CWC'19

Edgbaston [UK], Jun 30 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston, opener Rohit Sharma registered his third century and as a result, he became the first batsman to score three centuries in the ongoing tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 21:58 IST

Dennis Van De Pol to conduct special camp for goalkeepers in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Hockey India had named nine players for the seven-day special goalkeeping camp on Sunday, starting on July 1 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 21:56 IST

BCCI condoles death of former all-rounder Rakesh Shukla

Mumbai [India], June 30 (ANI): The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) condoled the death of former India all-rounder Rakesh Shukla who passed away on Saturday morning after suffering a prolonged illness.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 21:01 IST

Kohli becomes first captain to register five consecutive fifties...

Edgbaston [UK], Jun 30 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first skipper in the history of World Cup cricket to register five-consecutive fifty-plus scores.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:29 IST

CWC'19: Memes galore as arch-rival Pakistan prays for India's win

New Delhi [India], Jun 30 (ANI): As India and England battle it out in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston, Pakistani fans have been cheering on India on Twitter since the start of the match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 20:02 IST

CWC'19: Mohammed Shami scalps five wickets against England,...

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Sunday, pacer Mohammed Shami scalped five wickets and Twitterati applauded the bowler on his wicket-taking consistency in the tournament.

Read More
iocl