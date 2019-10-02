New elected BCCI body to have freedom to appoint CAC

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Committee of Administrators' chief, Vinod Rai, on Wednesday said that the newly elected Board of Control for Cricket body will have the liberty to appoint Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) if the need arises.

The remarks came following Shantha Rangaawamy and former Indian captain Kapil Dev stepping down as CAC members after being served a conflict of interest notice by BCCI ethics officer Justice DK Jain.

"The appointment of all the three members of the CAC was specific only for the selection of the head coach this year. Now CAC has been ceased to exist post the selection of the head coach. The new elected BCCI body will have the freedom to appoint a CAC when the need arises," said Rai.

After stepping down, Kapil Dev said, "it was my pleasure to work and select head coach but now I have sent my resignation to CoA Chief and BCCI CEO." (ANI)

