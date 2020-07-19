New South Wales appoints Chandika Hathurusingha as batting coach

Sydney [Australia], July 19 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka and Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has been appointed as senior assistant and batting coach of New South Wales, having previously served as assistant coach between 2010 and 2014.

The likes of former Cricket Australia pathways coach Chris Rogers and former West Indies assistant Toby Radford are also believed to have applied for the role, but they fell short of Hathurusingha's deep and impressive CV, which will afford the NSW batsmen a broad education in handling different challenges in all conditions, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Hathurusingha's appointment is the first significant move by Greg Mail after he became the Blues' head of cricket in May, rounding out a coaching staff that also features Phil Jaques as head coach alongside pace bowling coach Andre Adams and spin bowling coach Anthony Clark.

Earlier, batting coach Michael Yardy returned home for family reasons halfway through a two-year deal he had signed in 2019.

Hathurusingha returned Australia after a messy departure from his time as Sri Lanka coach, after the board stopped paying him in October 2019 but did not formally terminate his contract until early this year. (ANI)

