New South Wales named Greg Shipperd as head coach of men's team

Melbourne [Australia], May 7 (ANI): Cricket New South Wales (NSW) on Sunday named Greg Shipperd as head coach of the men's team with the job of resurrecting the state's fortunes after their first winless Sheffield Shield campaign in 84 years.

With over three decades of experience and one of the most successful domestic coaching records in history, Shipperd will now turn his focus to restoring the Blues back into a title-winning force. NSW finished bottom of the Sheffield Shield, and are currently on a record number of 12 matches without a win.

Playing 112 first-class matches, averaging over 40 with the bat, in a long career with Western Australia and Tasmania, Shipperd remains one of the most respected coaches in world cricket.

Over 11 years coaching Tasmania and 12 years leading Victoria, Shipperd's teams were regular Sheffield Shield finalists, winning four titles (Victoria 2003-04, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2014-15), as well as a handful of domestic One-Day Cup and T20 crowns (including back-to-back victories with the Sydney Sixers in BBL|09 and BBL|10).



Known for both his technical and tactical expertise, as well as his player-management skills, Shipperd has also coached the Melbourne Stars in the BBL, the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and filled several consultancy roles around the world.

"Greg Shipperd's relentless pursuit of excellence on and off the field is precisely what we believe we need to move our Blues program forward. He is aligned with our values and vision, and we look forward to him delivering success," Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon lauded the appointment, sighting Shipperd's all-around experience and capabilities in a statement released by NSW.

"I have enjoyed immensely my involvement with NSW cricket over the past eight seasons. I feel I can make a contribution to this current playing group as they embark on an exciting future out of our new home, Cricket Central. The NSW cricket system remains strong and enjoys a storied history of excellence. I am drawn to providing my experiences to meet the expectations of that history," Shipperd said.

"While Greg's record as a senior coach speaks for itself, his passion for delivering success for NSW is evident. We discussed the role with a number of highly credentialed domestic and international coaches, and it quickly became apparent Greg was the right person to lead us forward. I'm looking forward to building the coaching team around Greg and working closely with him. No one here is happy with our recent performances, and we are determined to do what it takes to improve," CNSW Chief of Cricket Performance Greg Mail said.

Shipperd will commence the role immediately, with the Blues due to return for pre-season at the beginning of June. (ANI)

