New training drill for Indian players ahead of second Test against NZ

Christchurch [New Zealand], Feb 28 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test against New Zealand, Indian players on Friday brought out a new training drill to get ready for the match.

The drill is called 'Turbo Touch' and in the game, each player gets two touches to score a goal.

BCCI's official handle posted a video of the drill and in it, Nick Webb, the team's head strength and conditioning coach explained the whole point of training in such a fashion.

"We do a general warm-up to train with, to get the boys moving. We try to finish with a game which is very intensive, called the 'Turbo Touch'," Webb said in the video posted by BCCI.

"It is an evasive game, we divide the guys into two teams, and they try to score between the two goals and the idea is that they have just two touches to score the goals. It provides a little more of a challenge to the guys and it makes it more fun," he added.



India was handed its first defeat in the World Test Championship after losing the first Test against the Kiwis by ten wickets in Wellington.

The side will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at Christchurch from February 29 to March 4. (ANI)