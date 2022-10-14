New York Strikers announce squad for Abu Dhabi T10 season 6

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 14 (ANI): The New York Strikers, one of the new teams, to have joined the Abu Dhabi T10 bandwagon, have announced their squad for the sixth season.

The 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is part of the squad. The 2016 T20 World Cup-winning captain Kieron Pollard is also a part of that squad along with Ravi Rampaul of West Indies and Wahab Riaz of Pakistan as per the release sent by New York Strikers.

The Strikers, who are one of two new teams, both hailing from the USA, have not only picked an explosive squad but also decided to anoint the inimitable Tiger as their mascot, naming him Namir.



The New York Strikers, who have appointed the legendary Yuvraj Singh as their mentor, are keen to spread the message of diversity through the sport of cricket, which is also picking up pace in USA.

Speaking on the occasion, Sagar Khanna, Team Owner of New York Strikers, said, "I hope the New York Strikers team will produce some scintillating cricket in Abu Dhabi T10's sixth season. We have a great squad which is raring to go and it is full of power and guile, just like the national animal of India, the Tiger. We hope to see the Tiger-like approach in the tournament in Abu Dhabi, and nothing would make me happier if that roar is coupled with the message of unity, which is a must in team sport."

The new season of the Abu Dhabi T10 will kick off on November 23 with the final on 4th December. The two-week tournament will see international cricket stars compete in a short and exciting 10 over format.

New York Strikers Squad: Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Izharulhaq Naveed, Tom Hartley, Muhammad Waseem, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Akeal Hosein and Ravi Rampaul. (ANI)

