New Zealand announce squad for T20I series against England

Auckland [New Zealand], Oct 25 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket on Friday announced their squad for the upcoming T20I series against England without Kane Williamson, who is suffering from a right hip injury.

In the absence of Williamson, Tim Southee will lead the team during the T20I series.

Despite calling it a disappointing timing for Kane, Coach Gary Stead said it was the right decision to withdraw Williamson from the squad.

"We've been monitoring the injury for a while now and it's the same issue that ruled him out of the final Test against Bangladesh back in March. It's disappointing timing for Kane at the start of an exciting Kiwi summer, but we feel it's the right decision with a busy season ahead," Stead said in a statement.

"We are fortunate to have someone experienced like Tim who can comfortably step in and take the reins, as he successfully did on the recent tour of Sri Lanka," he added.

New Zealand will host England for a five-match T20I series, starting from November 1. The T20I series will be followed by a two-match Test series.

Lockie Ferguson has been included in the squad for the first three games after which, Trent Boult will come in his place.

New Zealand T20I squad: Tim Southee (capt), Trent Boult (games 4-5), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner. (ANI)

