New Zealand cricketers with names and numbers on their Test jerseys (Photo/BlackCaps Twitter)
New Zealand cricketers with names and numbers on their Test jerseys (Photo/BlackCaps Twitter)

New Zealand announce Test jersey numbers for Sri Lanka series

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): New Zealand on Monday announced Test shirt numbers that the players will wear for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 14.
New Zealand, known as BlackCaps, in a tweet revealed the numbers.
"The full list of shirt numbers for the #SLvNZ Test squad.
Williamson 22
Astle 60
Blundell 66
Boult 18
De Grandhomme 77
Latham 48
Nicholls 86
Patel 24
Raval 1
Somerville 28
Santner 74
Southee 38
Taylor 3
Wagner 35
Watling 47," BlackCaps tweeted.The two-Test series, scheduled to be held from August 14 to 26, marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship for the Kiwis. The team will wear name and number on the Test jersey as it is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.
World Test Championship was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies -- competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.
The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the World Test Championship final in June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series.
New Zealand's 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series:
Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, BJ Watling (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:03 IST

Cricket Australia name national performance squad for India tour

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 5 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Monday announced its national performance squad that will work alongside Test legend Glenn McGrath in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:23 IST

Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 retired

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori's jersey number 11 has been retired, the cricketing board for Kiwi players announced on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:26 IST

200 days to go until India take on Australia in ICC Women's T20...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 5 (ANI): With women's cricket growing worldwide, 200 days are left until India take on the defending champions Australia in the curtain-raiser of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:53 IST

Florida T20I: Krunal Pandya credits fast bowlers for win against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): India left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya credited fast bowlers for guiding India to take an unassailable lead 2-0 in the three-match T20Is against the West Indies here at Lauderhill.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:59 IST

Florida T20I: All-round India defeat Windies by 22 runs

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India displayed an all-round performance to defeat West Indies by 22 runs owing to Duckworth-Lewis method at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:28 IST

First Ashes Test: Smith shines as Australia end day four in...

Edgbaston [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Steve Smith scored his second century in the opening Test match of the ongoing Ashes on Sunday to put Australia in a dominant position after the conclusion of day four at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:56 IST

Manchester City defeats Liverpool, wins FA Community Shield

London [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Manchester City defeated Liverpool 5-4 in penalties to win the FA Community Shield on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:00 IST

Rohit Sharma becomes the batsman with most number of sixes in T20Is

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the batsman with the most number of sixes in the T20I format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:59 IST

Happy with my performance at Poland Open: Vinesh Phogat on winning gold

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat won her third successive gold medal in the 53 kg category as she won the Poland Open on Sunday. After her victory, the wrestler said that she was happy with her performance in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:30 IST

Faf Du Plessis, Dane van Niekerk named 'South African Cricketer...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 4 (ANI): Faf Du Plessis and Dane van Niekerk were named South African Cricketer of the Year in their respective categories at a glittering Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards function at Pretoria on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:24 IST

Badminton fraternity applauds Rankireddy-Shetty feat in Thailand Open

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Badminton fraternity applauded Indian men's double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on their historic win in the Thailand Open on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:16 IST

Twitterati laud Steve Smith's century in Ashes

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): As the Australian batsman Steve Smith scored his second century in the first Ashes Test against England, netizens praised his knock and showered their wishes on microblogging site Twitter.

Read More
iocl