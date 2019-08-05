New Zealand announce Test jersey numbers for Sri Lanka series

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): New Zealand on Monday announced Test shirt numbers that the players will wear for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 14.

New Zealand, known as BlackCaps, in a tweet revealed the numbers.

"The full list of shirt numbers for the #SLvNZ Test squad.

Williamson 22

Astle 60

Blundell 66

Boult 18

De Grandhomme 77

Latham 48

Nicholls 86

Patel 24

Raval 1

Somerville 28

Santner 74

Southee 38

Taylor 3

Wagner 35

Watling 47," BlackCaps tweeted. The two-Test series, scheduled to be held from August 14 to 26, marks the start of the ICC World Test Championship for the Kiwis. The team will wear name and number on the Test jersey as it is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.

World Test Championship was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies -- competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.

The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the World Test Championship final in June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series.

New Zealand's 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series:

Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, BJ Watling (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner. (ANI)