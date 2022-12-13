New Zealand announces squad for U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa

Wellington [New Zealand], December 13 (ANI): The New Zealand team has been selected for the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, which takes place next month. The squad includes three players with extensive international experience.

Three players named by New Zealand on Tuesday for the inaugural Under 19 competition, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer, and Izzy Gaze, have a combined total of 44 international appearances.

The White Ferns will be coached by Sara McGlashan for the 15-day competition from January 14 to January 29. The former New Zealand player is looking forward to the challenge.



"I'd like to congratulate all the players selected. Representing your country at a World Cup is a huge honour and I know the entire squad is excited about the opportunity ahead, especially with it being the first tournament of its kind for women. I think we've got a strong squad for this World Cup with a nice mix of youth and experience. For many of the players, this will be their first time travelling overseas to play cricket, so they'll certainly benefit from the experience of Fran, Georgia and Izzy, the natural leaders in this group," McGlashan said as quoted by ICC.

To advance to the Super Six stage of the competition, New Zealand must place in the top three of Group C, which also includes Ireland, Indonesia, and the West Indies.

"We've obviously got a variety of experience levels within the squad and will be putting a high priority on everyone looking to learn and grow their games. While achieving success on the field is important we'll also be taking a holistic approach to the tournament in the hope of developing these girls further as people as well as players. The tournament will be an incredible experience both on and off the field and one these players will never forget so we want to ensure we create a fun environment, which allows them to really enjoy the experience," added the coach.

New Zealand's first match in South Africa comes up against Indonesia at the NW University Oval in Potchefstroom on January 15.

New Zealand squad: Olivia Anderson, Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, Natasha Codyre, Isabella Gaze, Antonia Hamilton, Abigail Hotton, Breearne Illing, Fran Jonas, Kayley Knight, Paige Loggenberg, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp and Tash Wakelin. (ANI)

