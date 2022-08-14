New Zealand bowler Matt Henry ruled out of West Indies tour

Wellington [New Zealand], August 14 (ANI): New Zealand suffered a blow ahead of their upcoming ODI series against the West Indies with experienced pacer Matt Henry ruled out of the three games due to a rib injury.

Henry experienced pain in his left side during training last week and the injured area failed to improve following ongoing treatment from medical staff, the decision was made to replace him in the squad.

Wellington Firebirds pace-bowler Ben Sears could be in line to make his ODI debut after being called up to the West Indies tour to replace Matt Henry, who's been ruled out with a rib injury.

Coach Gary Stead said the move was precautionary and about ensuring Henry didn't aggravate the injury further.

"It's a shame for Matt to have to return home at this point of the tour," Stead said in an official statement released by Cricket New Zealand.



"Although the injury is not overly serious - we felt there was a significant risk it would become worse through playing. With the upcoming ODI series starting on Wednesday and consisting of three games over five days, we saw it as prudent to bring in a fully fit replacement," he added.

"Ben comes fresh from a successful tour with the New Zealand in Europe and while he is yet to play ODI cricket - we believe he's ready if called upon. At 24 years old he's an exciting young prospect and we like the pace and skills he possesses," said Stead.

"Matt is on his way home as we speak and will begin his rehabilitation immediately with an eye to being ready for the ODI series in Australia in early September," he further added.

Sears arrives in Jamaica on Sunday local time and will fly with the squad to Barbados on Monday.

New Zealand departs for the three-game Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series in Australia on September 2.

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Ben Sears, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee. (ANI)

