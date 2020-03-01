New Zealand bowlers rattle Indian batters on day two of second Test

Christchurch [New Zealand], Mar 1 (ANI): India bundled out New Zealand on 235 runs on day two of the second Test here on Sunday. However, in their second innings, Indian batsmen again struggled to tackle the New Zealand pacers as they have already lost six wickets with a lead of just 97 runs.

India started their second innings very poorly as both openers, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw, were sent back to the pavilion cheaply.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli (14) then took the field but the latter continued his dismal form in the second innings as well as he was given LBW off Colin de Grandhomme's delivery. Ajinkya Rahane was the next batsman and played a very slow-paced inning with Pujara.

Both formed a 21-run partnership before Neil Wagner bowled Rahane (9). Soon after, Pujara (24) too was bowled by Trent Boult and with his wicket, half of the Indian batsmen were sent back to the pavilion by the Kiwi bowlers. Boult, who picked three wickets, then took the wicket of Umesh Yadav to reduce India to 90/6. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will resume India's second innings on day three on Monday.

Earlier, New Zealand resumed their first innings from 63/0 on day two and India got an early breakthrough after Tom Blundell (30) was given LBW off Umesh Yadav's delivery.

Kane Williamson then came out to bat but failed to leave a mark as he only managed to score three runs before he was caught behind in Jasprit Bumrah's over. Tom Latham was then joined by Ross Taylor but the latter was sent back to the pavilion by Ravindra Jadeja.

Mohammed Shami then removed Latham (52) and Henry Nicholls (14) in the 44th and 46th over respectively. Bumrah then came out furiously in the 51st over as he clinched two wickets. BJ Watling (0) gave away a catch to Jadeja while Tim Southee (0) was caught behind.

Kyle Jamieson played a brilliant innings of 49 runs which helped New Zealand reach to a total of 235. Shami picked four wickets while Bumrah took three wickets in New Zealand's first innings. (ANI)

