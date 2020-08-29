New Zealand Cricket announces women's squad for Australia tour

Auckland [New Zealand], Aug 28 (ANI): cricket">New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday announced a 17-player women's squad for their upcoming tour of Australia.

Uncapped legspinner Deanna Doughty has found a spot in the squad while all-rounder Jess Watkin earned a recall, having last played for the team in 2018.

The team will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Brisbane, beginning from September 26.

New Zealand women skipper Sophie Devine thanked everyone, who was involved in making this tour a reality.

"The team is extremely thankful to all those involved in making this tour a reality. We hope the upcoming ODI and T20I matches can excite and entertain people in what's been a tough time for everyone," NZC's official website quoted Devine as saying.

Devine was her honest self when asked what she wanted to achieve in Australia.

"We're definitely going over there to bring back the Rose Bowl. The team is under no illusions - it's going to be a tough task taking on a world-class Australian team. We're an experienced group and having Amy back in the fold only adds to our batting depth and on-field leadership," she said.

"Every time you pull on the Fern, you do so with pride. The team has prepared well at winter camps and are looking forward to taking on Australia in their own backyard," Devine added.

The team's Head Coach Bob Carter said, "We welcome Dee and Jess into the environment and we're looking forward to working with them over an extended tour period. We are also thrilled to have Amy back fit and ready to play. She has a proven record at the top of the order and has scored heavily against Australia in the past so her experience will be invaluable."

"...We have a slightly bigger squad for this tour given the strict rules and regulations in the current climate. However, the extra time together will be beneficial for the group and their development as cricketers," Carter added.

All matches are set to be played at Allan Border Field in Brisbane with the team to observe strict isolation protocols on arrival into Australia and upon returning to New Zealand. The team will depart for Australia on September 9.

Leigh Kasperek is currently in the UK and was unavailable for selection due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Anna Peterson was unavailable for selection due to personal reasons.

New Zealand women's squad for Australia: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin,

The other two T20Is will be played on September 27 and 30 while the ODI series will begin on October 3. The remaining two ODIs are scheduled to take place on October 5 and 7. (ANI)

