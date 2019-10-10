New Zealand Cricket team
New Zealand Cricket signs six year deal with Spark Sport

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:58 IST

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): New Zealand cricket on Thursday signed a six-year broadcasting rights deal with a streaming service Spark Sport, starting from April next year.
The agreement with Spark also ended the 24-year-old relationship with Sky Sport.
Spark is currently showing the Rugby World Cup and will add the Kiwis' men's and women's international matches after the current deal with Sky ends.
New Zealand's domestic T20 competition Super Smash will also be broadcasted by Spark.
"This is a deal which future-proofs the whole of cricket in New Zealand," Espn Cricinfo quoted New Zealand cricket CEO David White as saying.
"Live streaming is the future. It allows viewers to free themselves from fixed linear schedules to watch live, delayed, highlighted or clipped content when and where they choose, and on a wide range of devices," he added.
New Zealand will lock horns with England in a five-match T20I series slated to begin from November 1. (ANI)

