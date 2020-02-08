New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in Auckland ODI

Auckland [New Zealand], Feb 8 (ANI): New Zealand were on Saturday fined 60 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI here at Eden Park.

Chris Broad of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Tom Latham's side was ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Latham pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Bruce Oxenford, third umpire Langton Rusere and fourth umpire John Dempsey leveled the charges. (ANI)

