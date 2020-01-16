New Zealand is one of my favourite places, says Prithvi Shaw

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw on Thursday said that New Zealand is one of his most favourite places as the team won the U-19 World Cup in the country in 2018.

Shaw, a member of India A's squad, is travelling to the country to play matches against New Zealand A.

"On my way to New Zealand. Really excited to join my teammates. One of my favourite places where we won the ICC U19 World Cup in 2018," Shaw tweeted.



Earlier this month, Shaw had left Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad midway after suffering a left rotator cuff injury.

He suffered the injury in the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka at Bandra Kurla Complex and was rushed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

India A and New Zealand A will play against each other in three ODIs and two Tests. (ANI)

