New Zealand lose top spot in ICC ODI team rankings to England

Dubai [UAE], September 8 (ANI): New Zealand was displaced from the top position in the recently released International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI team rankings for men's cricket after New Zealand's consecutive losses against Australia on Thursday.

Owing to the losses suffered by New Zealand, England has risen to the top of the ICC One-Day International Team Rankings with a rating of 119, while New Zealand has fallen to second with 117. India, Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa trail them with 111, 107, 104, and 101 rating points, respectively.

England reclaims the top place after losing it to New Zealand in May 2021. On the other hand, the Blackcaps can tie England at 119 ratings if they win the final ODI of the series, but they will remain second due to their weaker rating points.



In the three-match series, New Zealand has had two challenging games. In the first ODI, Australia grabbed victory from the clutches of defeat. Chasing 233, Australia were in trouble at 44/5 before Cameron Green and Alex Carey saved the day.

Both batters made half-centuries as the sixth-wicket partnership contributed 158 runs. New Zealand attempted a three-wicket comeback in the game, but Australia triumphed owing to a cramped-up Green and Adam Zampa.

In the second ODI, New Zealand produced a brilliant bowling performance to restrict Australia to 195/9. Matt Henry got rid of both openers early on before Trent Boult blasted through Australia with a four-for. The visitors were 117/8 at one point before lower-order contributions from Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood brought them up to a respectable total.

In response, Starc and Sean Abbott blew New Zealand away early on. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell stitched a partnership before Zampa trapped the skipper. In his following over, the leggie struck out the other set batsman, and the Black Caps lost half their side for 38 runs.

The lower order offered no resistance, as the visitors were bowled out for 82, losing by 113 runs. (ANI)

