New Zealand pacer Matt Henry to miss ODI series against Pakistan, India due to abdominal strain

Wellington [New Zealand], January 8 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will be returning home and will miss out on ODI series against Pakistan and India due to an abdominal strain suffered during the second Test against Pakistan at Karachi.

His replacement will be announced soon.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) took to Twitter to announce the news.

"Matt Henry will return home with other members of the Test Squad not taking part in the ODI Series against Pakistan after suffering an abdominal strain on Day 5 of the 2nd Test in Karachi. A replacement in the ODI Squad to face Pakistan and India will be confirmed soon. #PAKvNZ," tweeted Blackcaps.

As per ESPNCricinfo, a potential replacement for Henry could be an uncapped bowling all-rounder Henry Shipley, who has been excellent for Canterbury in domestic cricket during the last two years.



New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that it has been difficult for the side to play for 10 days in Karachi for "full days with no weather breaks".

"So when you have been in the field for eight sessions in each Test match, I guess there is natural wear and tear on players," added the coach.

Besides Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne are also on sidelines. Earlier this week, Milne withdrew from the ODI series squad against Pakistan and India.

Stead revealed about Henry's withdrawal, "He has a little bit of a side issue and for Adam it's about finding confidence in himself that he can let go fully and that is what we are trying to help him with," Stead said. "He just does not feel that he's ready for international cricket at this stage and we agree with him," added the coach.

A decision was therefore made, by mutual agreement, to replace Milne with Central Stags pace bowler Blair Tickner, who was already over in Pakistan with the Test team.

The three-match ODI series against Pakistan will start from January 9 and will go on till January 13.

New Zealand will then travel to India for a white-ball series consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is from January 18 onwards. (ANI)

