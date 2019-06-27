New Zealand playing fantastic cricket: Starc ahead of clash

Melbourne [Australia], June 27 (ANI): Ahead of the clash against New Zealand, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has praised the team side for their 'fantastic' display of cricket in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"They are playing some fantastic cricket, they have really gone under the radar. No-one has spoken too much about them and they keep winning games," Cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying.

New Zealand were on a winning streak until Wednesday, when they faced their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of Pakistan. Moreover, New Zealand sits on the second position on the points table with 11 points, one point behind the top-positioned team, Australia.

Starc feels New Zealand have been doing well with both bat and ball in the tournament.

"They've got a strong side batting and bowling, Kane Williamson is their linchpin in the middle there and they've got bowlers who swing the ball," he said.

Australia are now going to compete against New Zealand and the latter have a good chance to atop the points table.

However, Starc said they are focused to play good cricket and finish as high as they can.

"It's another big game for us, obviously we have cemented out spot in the semis - now we want to try and finish as high as we can and play some really good cricket headed towards the finals series," Starc said.

Australia will compete against New Zealand on June 29. (ANI)

