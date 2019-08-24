New Zealand score 196/4 after bundling out Sri Lanka at 244 in second Test

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:04 IST

Indian team to sport black armbands to condole Jaitley's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Indian cricket team will be wearing black armbands when they step out on the field on day three of the first Test match against West Indies in Antigua as a mark of respect for former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away earlier today.