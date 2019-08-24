New Zealand score 196/4 after bundling out Sri Lanka at 244 in second Test
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:08 IST
<p>Colombo [<a href="/search?query=Sri Lanka">Sri Lanka</a>], Aug 24 (ANI): After bundling out <a href="/search?query=Sri Lanka">Sri Lanka</a> for 244, <a href="/search?query=New Zealand">New Zealand</a> scored 196 runs for the loss of four wickets on day three of the second Test at P Sara Oval Stadium here on Saturday.<br />Jeet Raval and <a href="/search?query=Tom Latham">Tom Latham</a> opened the innings for <a href="/search?query=New Zealand">New Zealand</a> but the former was dismissed early by Dilruwan Perera. Raval was sent to pavilion on a duck as Dhananjay de Silva caught him at slip.<br />Skipper Kane Williamson and Latham played cautiously and built a stand of 33 runs before Williamson's (20) wicket claimed by Lahiru Kumara.<br />Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls played a brief knock of 23 and 15 runs before they were sent back to the pavilion.<br />Latham scored a ton and playing at a score of 111 with BJ Watling (25*) and both built an unbeaten partnership of 70 runs. <a href="/search?query=New Zealand">New Zealand</a> was at 196 for the loss of four wickets at the end of play on day three.<br />Earlier, <a href="/search?query=Sri Lanka">Sri Lanka</a> resumed their batting from 144/6 and added 100 runs to the scoreboard before they were bundled out for 244.<br />Dhananjaya de Silva and Dilruwan Perera resumed the batting from 32 and 5 runs, respectively. Both stitched a partnership of 14-run for the seventh wicket.<br />Perera added 13 runs to the team's total before he was found in front of the wickets by Ajaz Patel.<br />Suranga Lakmal joined Silva in the middle and both added some runs to the scoreboard to get past the 200 run-mark.<br />Lakmal (10) was caught by BJ Watling behind the stumps off Tim Southee's delivery. Trent Boult bowled Silva and sent back to pavilion to settle <a href="/search?query=Sri Lanka">Sri Lanka</a> to 244 in 90.2 overs.<br />For <a href="/search?query=New Zealand">New Zealand</a>, Boult scalped three wickets while Southee took four wickets. (ANI)<br /></p>