New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner rejoins Worcestershire

London [UK], January 6 (ANI): Worcestershire County Cricket Club (WCCC) on Friday announced the signing of New Zealand spinner for summer's Vitality T20 Blast.

The 30-year-old spinner previously represented the club in 2016 and 2017.

He has made more than 160 appearances for New Zealand across all three formats and featured in the 2016 and 2021 ICC T20 World Cups and the 2019 ICC World Cup.

But he finished as the leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps and was also the most economical Rapids bowler at 6.64 runs per over in 2017, in addition to weighing in with 238 runs at a strike rate of 120.

Santner has also played Indian Premier League cricket for Chennai Super Kings and Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League.



"It's great to be coming back to Worcestershire for a third season and to link up with some old friends and faces in the dressing room, as well as some new ones. I kept a keen interest in how the Rapids did after I left, and it was awesome for the club to win the Blast in 2018 and come so close again the year after. They had reached a few quarter-finals before that, and to make that breakthrough was brilliant. Hopefully, I can help them get those successful times back," Mitchell Santner said in a release issued by Worcestershire.

"A few New Zealanders have played for Worcestershire since I left, like Martin Guptill and Ish Sodhi, and it will be great to have Michael Bracewell as a team-mate, someone who has already made his mark in international cricket and will be an asset next summer."

Worcestershire Cricket Steering Group Chair, Paul Pridgeon said Mitchell has shown his ability at international level and knows the club, and some of the players, from his previous spell. He ticks a lot of boxes.

"He gives us another option in the spin department, a facet of the game which has proved, so key in T20 cricket, and can also strike a powerful ball with the bat," Pridgeon said

"Mitchell said how keen he was to return to New Road for another spell, and it did not take long to get everything sorted. We believe signing him and Michael Bracewell will make us a stronger T20 side and back up our determination to dramatically improve on last season's performances in the T20," he added. (ANI)

