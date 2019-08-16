New Zealand score 195/7 on day three of first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Friday. (Photo/ BLACKCAPS Twitter)
New Zealand score 195/7 on day three of first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Friday. (Photo/ BLACKCAPS Twitter)

New Zealand take 177 runs lead on day three of Test against Sri Lanka

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:38 IST

Galle [Sri Lanka], Aug 16 (ANI): New Zealand on Friday scored 195 runs for the loss of seven wickets on day three of the first Test match against Sri Lanka, taking a lead of 177 runs.
Earlier, Sri Lanka ended their first innings with a tally of 267 runs after Suranga Lakmal and Niroshan Dickwella resumed batting with an overnight score of 227/7.
However, Trent Boult did not take much time to send Lakmal back to the pavilion to end his 40-run innings. Soon after, William Somerville got rid of Dickwella (61).
Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Embuldeniya then took charge but the latter was given LBW off Somerville's delivery, ending the Sri Lanka innings.
Jeet Raval and Tom Latham started New Zealand's second innings. Dhananjaya de Silva provided Sri Lanka with the first breakthrough as he dismissed Raval (4) in the eighth over.
Kane Williamson then joined Latham but failed to leave a mark on the field as he gave an easy catch to Kusal Perera off Lasith Embuldeniya's delivery. Williamson could manage only four runs.
Embuldeniya provided another breakthrough to his side in his next over as he took the wicket of Ross Taylor (3).
Henry Nicholls and Latham played cautiously and avoided risky shots as the side was reduced to 25/3 by the Sri Lankan bowlers. Both kept the scoreboard moving and staged a 56-run partnership. Latham was just five runs away from his half-century when Akila Dananjaya took his wicket.
BJ Watling was the next batsman but failed to set up a partnership as Nicholls (26) was caught at the slip off Dhananjaya de Silva's ball. With Nicholls' dismissal, half of the New Zealand team was back in the pavilion.
Mitchell Santner managed to score 12 runs before Embuldeniya dismissed him. Tim Southee added 54 runs to the board along with Watling.
Soon after Watling's half-century, Southee was stumped off Embuldeniya's ball after scoring 23 runs.
Watling (63*) and William Somerville (5*) will resume the innings tomorrow at 195/7 after the action on day three of the first match of the two-Test series came to an end due to bad light.(ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:00 IST

Ravi Shastri to continue as India's head coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has been appointed as the coach of the Indian cricket team for second successive term. Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy- made the announcement on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 18:55 IST

Bajrang Punia to get Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia is all set to get the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the country's highest sporting honour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:48 IST

Alexis Sanchez might end up playing a lot of games: Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Alexis Sanchez is not in the club's reserves while adding the Chilean footballer might play a lot of games.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:55 IST

Ahead of Southampton clash, fan injures Adrian's ankle

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that a fan injured Adrian's ankle, raising doubt over his participation in the Southampton clash.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:11 IST

Warner missed scoring opportunities: Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 16 (ANI): Former Australia player Ricky Ponting feels that David Warner missed scoring opportunities during day two of the second Ashes Test on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:17 IST

I am unsure: Mike Hesson on team India coach appointment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson who gave his interview for the position of head coach of team India, said he is unsure and will get to hear the decision later today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:12 IST

Cricket fraternity mourns the sudden death of VB Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Cricket fraternity on Friday mourned the sudden demise of former swashbuckling cricketer V B Chandrasekhar at the age of 57 on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:16 IST

Lionel Messi to miss Barcelona's La Liga opening match

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Argentine striker Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's opening match of La Liga against Athletic Bilbao, team coach Ernesto Valverde has confirmed.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:27 IST

Three-member CAC to announce new coach of team India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI) : Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee-- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, is expected to announce the new coach of the Indian men's cricket team later today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:24 IST

CAC interviews candidates shortlisted for team India's head...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Cricket Advisory Committee is today conducting interviews of candidates shortlisted for the position of Indian cricket team's head coach, at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) headquarter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:43 IST

Equal pay talks break down between USWNT and US Soccer Federation

Atlanta [USA], August 16 (ANI): The mediation talks between US Soccer Federation and the USA's women's soccer team (USWNT) have broken down over the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the players last year, as per the women's team spokesperson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:15 IST

Winning trophies important for mentality: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Leeds [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): After winning the UEFA Super Cup, Liverpool's defender Virgil van Dijk said that winning trophies is important for the "mentality" of the team.

Read More
iocl